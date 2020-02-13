AllSteelers
NFL Announces Two Additional Scouting Combines in 2020

Noah Strackbein

The NFL has announced that they will add two additional scouting combines this spring as teams and players prepare for the NFL Draft. 

The Regional Combine Invitational (RCI) and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Combine (HBCU) will be held from March 27-29 at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Facility. The combines will offer exposure to athletes who are draft eligible but were not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. 

The HBCU Combine will host measurements and club interviews on Friday, March 27. On Saturday, they will participate in on-field workouts for scouts and coaches. 

The RCI Combine will hold their measurements and club interviews on Saturday, March 28, followed by on-field workouts that Sunday. 

The list of players who will be invited will be made up by a panel of former club personnel and National Football Scouting. Prospects from the 2020 International Player Pathway will also be invited to the RCI Combine. 

The league announced they will release further details of the schedules and list of participants closer to the combines. 

