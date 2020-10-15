Odds Say Steelers in Mix to Sign Le'Veon Bell

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell is fishing for a new job after being released by the New York Jets 19 months into his tenure. The $52.5 million bet the running back and his former team took in 2019 didn't pay off, and now, Bell's back on the market, waiting for a new home.

Oddsmakers say the Chicago Bears are the clear front-runner. A beat-up backfield in Chicago can force their hand to try and take a chance on the veteran, much like Tampa Bay did with Leonard Fournette.

According to BMGM, the Bears currently hold 4/1 odds to sign Bell. Behind Chicago sits the Eagles (5/1), Cardinals (8/1), 49ers (11/1), Bills (11/1) and Patriots (12/1). Then, there's the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At 14/1 odds, the Steelers are only the seventh team in line to sign their former second-round draft pick. In five years with the Steelers, Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns while catching 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven touchdowns.

His success in Pittsburgh isn't what would hold the team back from taking a leap of faith on the free agent. For starters, they already have a starter. James Conner 268 yards and three scores in three and a quarter games this season. Head coach Mike Tomlin has mentioned Conner as the feature back numerous times, and there's no sign things need to change.

Behind Conner are Benny Snell Jr. and rookie Anthony McFarland. Both young, explosive backs, their work in the offense grows by the week. Snell took the reigns in Week 1 after Conner left with an injury and finished with 113 yards on the ground.

Does it make sense for the Steelers to sign Bell? Not really.

After sitting out the 2018 season because he refused to sign his franchise tag, Bell started a downfall with the organization he may never be able to patch up. In the course of a year, he released a mixtape dissing the organization and promised his teammates he'd return by Week 8 of the 2018 season before ghosting them at the deadline.

A warm welcome may not be in place, but some believe there's still a chance. Former Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace named Pittsburgh as one of the best possibilities for Bell, and many players have tweeted phrases like, "The grass isn't always greener on the other side."

The workload in the backfield says there isn't much need for a player like Bell. How he forced himself out is an even bigger factor. And as the Steelers continue to win with a team that has spoken plenty on selflessness, bringing back a player who didn't want to be there doesn't seem like a decision the Steelers would make.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.