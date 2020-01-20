Panthers Hire Steelers Executive Samir Suleiman

First reported by The Athletic's Ed Bouchette, the Carolina Panthers have hired former Steelers executive Samir Suleiman as director of player negotiations and salary cap management.

Suleiman was the Football Administration Coordinator in Pittsburgh, handling a number of player's contracts and scouting duties since joining the team in 2013 when he became a heir for former Steelers executive Omar Khan.

The 1997 James Madison grad spent time on the NFL management council before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent nine years assisting president of football operations/general manager Jay Zygmunt for the St. Louis Rams before becoming a consultant from 2011 to 2012.