PFF: T.J. Watt Lands Highest Grade For an Edge Rusher in 2019

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- All Twitter roasts from his brother aside, T.J. Watt's 2019 season was certainly one to remember. The Defensive Player of the Year finalist did everything he could to dominate opposing offenses, and it was well noticed around the NFL.

With 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions, there were few moments the outside linebacker wasn't causing a scene on the field. 

Coming as little surprise, his All Pro year landed him the top grade of all edge rushers for the 2019 season. Awarded by Pro Football Focus, Watt finished with a 91.3, beating Calais Campbell and Nick Bosa in the top three. 

Watt's performance was nearly enough to take home Defensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors, finishing behind only Stephon Gilmore for the award. 

While many believed he should've walked away with the honor, Watt's season was filled with accolades; collecting team MVP, a Pro Bowl selection and first and second-team All Pro selections. All finished off with the highest rating amongst his position peers. 

