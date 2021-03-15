Steelers Extend GM Kevin Colbert's Contract Through 2022 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed general manager and vice president Kevin Colbert through the 2022 NFL Draft, the team announced on Monday.

Colbert's current contract lasted through the 2021 NFL Draft. The extension adds another year as Colbert remains on a year-to-year basis with the team.

"I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year."

Colbert, 64, is entering his 22nd season with the team. The GM joined the team in 2000 as the director of football operations, a title he held for 11 years.

"It has been such an honor to be in this position with the Steelers for over 20 years," said Colbert. "I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year. We've been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal – to win another Super Bowl – has never been greater."

Colbert has helped build two Super Bowl-winning teams, three AFC Champions and has won 10 division titles.

The financial details of the contract have not been released.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.