Steelers' Hines Ward, Alan Faneca Named 2021 HOF Semifinalists

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers Hines Ward and Alan Faneca have been named semifinalists for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. 

This is the fifth time Ward has been named a semifinalist. Faneca is a finalist the last five years, looking to finally claim his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

From here, the 2021 semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 Modern-Era finalists.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will hold their annual meeting the Saturday before the Super Bowl, where they will decide the five class members for the 2021 year. They'll announce the inductees during the 'NFL Honors' show later that evening. 

The 2021 Hall of Fame Weekend will take place Aug. 5-8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. The Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys during the Hall of Fame Game after it was rescheduled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Class of 2020 will be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 7 and the Class of 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell will be inducted as members of the 2020 class. Bill Nunn was selected as a Contributor Finalist for the 2021 Class. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

