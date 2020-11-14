SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers Activate Roethlisberger, 3 Others Off Reserve/COVID-19

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated four players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, off their Reserve/COVID-19. 

On Tuesday, the Steelers placed Roethlisberger, inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and lineman Jerald Hawkins on Reserve/COVID-19 as "high risk" close contact with tight end Vance McDonald. 

McDonald received a positive COVID-19 test on Monday morning. The team began contact tracing and found the four above mentioned players to be high risk. 

The team prepared all week as if Roethlisberger and Williams would be available for Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Friday that the week went "according to plan" for both players as they went through the NFL's protocol. 

All four players needed to pass back-to-back COVID-19 tests and show no symptoms for five days before becoming eligible to return. 

The Steelers host their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. The team will start Roethlisberger and Williams at quarterback and inside linebacker. Samuels and Hawkins will be determined come game time. 

The team will work an extended walkthrough on Saturday to help Roethlisberger and Williams adjust into the gameplan.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virtual Life: Steelers Survive Their First Run-In With COVID-19

Virtual meetings, illness outbreaks and no quarterback. How the Pittsburgh Steelers made it through their first COVID-19 scare.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' COVID Concerns Reach Coaching Staff; Alualu Set to Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had three members of the team come down with illness over the last two days.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Kept Rookies McFarland and Dotson Home With Illnesses

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking extra precautions as they try to handle their COVID-19 situation.

Noah Strackbein

Week Has Gone 'According to Plan' for Steelers' Roethlisberger and Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expects both his quarterback and inside linebacker available for Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

Why We Shouldn't Worry About the Steelers Running Game Troubles

James Conner has struggled the last two weeks, but the Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't be worried about it.

Noah Strackbein

Describe the Steelers in One Word

The 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers can be described in many words. But what if you had to pick one?

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Injury Report: Anthony McFarland Dealing With Illness

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Anthony McFarland was added to the injury report Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers Team History: The Ultimate Breakdown

Discover the rich history of the Steelers and learn about their origins, their best players, Super Bowl appearances, and more. The Steelers are one of the best-known professional sports teams in the entire world.

Eric Dockett

Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers Players of All Time

Find out who is the greatest Steeler, along with the top 10 best players in Steelers history. You’ll be surprised who made the cut!

Eric Dockett

3 Reasons the Steelers Beat the Bengals With or Without Big Ben

No matter who's at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's why.

Noah Strackbein