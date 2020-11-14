Steelers Activate Roethlisberger, 3 Others Off Reserve/COVID-19

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated four players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, off their Reserve/COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Steelers placed Roethlisberger, inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and lineman Jerald Hawkins on Reserve/COVID-19 as "high risk" close contact with tight end Vance McDonald.

McDonald received a positive COVID-19 test on Monday morning. The team began contact tracing and found the four above mentioned players to be high risk.

The team prepared all week as if Roethlisberger and Williams would be available for Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Friday that the week went "according to plan" for both players as they went through the NFL's protocol.

All four players needed to pass back-to-back COVID-19 tests and show no symptoms for five days before becoming eligible to return.

The Steelers host their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. The team will start Roethlisberger and Williams at quarterback and inside linebacker. Samuels and Hawkins will be determined come game time.

The team will work an extended walkthrough on Saturday to help Roethlisberger and Williams adjust into the gameplan.

