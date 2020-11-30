Ravens-Steelers Game Will Come Down to Afternoon COVID-19 Results

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game is under watch again.

The NFL postponed the Ravens' Monday morning walkthrough due to concerns of more positive COVID-19 tests. As it stands right now, the game will be played on Tuesday. However, that can change, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

If all player and tier 1 staff tests come back negative on Monday, the Ravens can practice Monday afternoon and fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning.

If any tests come back positive, the game is likely to be postponed again.

As of now, the Ravens have 30 positive COVID-19 tests, including 20 players, eight being starters. They've received a positive test every day since Monday.

The NFL has already postponed the game twice, meaning if it's moved again, it's likely to create a Week 18.

Both the Ravens and Steelers have had bye weeks - some being more impromptu than others - leaving no wiggle room for neither to play this weekend. The league has said adding a week to the regular season is last case scenario, but it appears we might reach that point.

The Steelers did not receive any more positive COVID-19 tests as of Sunday afternoon. They added three players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and confirmed running back James Conner tested positive.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.