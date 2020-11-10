SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers Place Ben Roethlisberger, 3 Others On Reserve/COVID-19

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

On Monday, the Steelers placed tight end Vance McDonald on the NFL’s COVID-19 list after a positive test result. They immediately began contact tracing and remained under the league’s Intensive Protocols. 

In their tracing, they discovered four players, Roethlisberger included, to have had close contact with McDonald. The other three include inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins.

All four players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Under league protocol, they will have to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before becoming eligible to play in Week 10.

McDonald missed practice on Friday due to an illness. He was listed as questionable on the Steelers' final injury report but traveled, and played, against the Cowboys. He was the first player to test positive for the Steelers.

On Saturday, the team announced a staff member tested positive, but they did not need to change their scheduled game in Dallas.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

