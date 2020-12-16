Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Shuts Down Reports of 'Significant' Knee Injuries

GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
No, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not worried about Ben Roethlisberger's knees.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly been dealing with "significant" knee pain over the last few weeks of the season.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported last week that the Steelers had concerns within the organization of knee issues troubling Roethlisberger over the last several weeks.

Roethlisberger met with local media on Wednesday to discuss various topics, including his reported knee injury.

"I saw that report. I don't know where it came from," Roethlisberger said. "I think it's one that said that the Steelers were concerned. I would love to know who that was or who told them, because the week before in Washington, I was definitely having issues with my knee. I landed on it. But other than an old knee with arthritis, my knee actually feels really good this week."

Roethlisberger did mention father time has taken a toll on his knees. "I'm 38-years-old. I played football for 17 years. I've had multiple surgeries," the quarterback joked.

As of now, though, the Steelers passer doesn't have any concerning issues with his lower body, even after the team's game in Buffalo.

"After playing on an artificial surface, typically that's another issue that makes it kind of ache," Roethlisberger said. "But after last week, it feels pretty good."

How the story started is unknown. Roethlisberger hasn't missed a game this season after returning from elbow surgery from last year. And heading into the final three games of the regular season, we can put this injury report to rest.

"That report to me was another one of those phony kind of things that people sometimes want to make up," Roethlisberger said. "I actually feel pretty good." 

