Steelers Want Ben Roethlisberger to Return, but Only With Lower Cap Hit

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II addressed Ben Roethlisberger's return and what it'll take to keep him in 2021.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to enjoy quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for one more season, if the salary cap permits it.

On Thursday, team president Art Rooney II spoke with local media to address the Steelers' 2020 season and look ahead to a very uncertain offseason. Of the topics discussed was Roethlisberger and the last year the quarterback has left on his contract.

"We'd like to see Ben back for another year if that can work," Rooney II said. "There's a lot of work to be done to see if that can happen."

Roethlisberger is set to carry a $41.25 million cap hit in 2021. The Steelers currently sit $34.9 million over the expected salary cap, which hasn't been decided due to COVID-19 implications.

"Ben wants to come back," Rooney said. "We've left that door open. We've been up front with Ben in letting him know that we couldn't have him back under the current contract. He understands we have work to do there."

Rooney addressed the possibility of the two sides figuring out a change in contract to help lower Roethlisberger's cap hit in 2021. The Steelers have 19 unrestricted free agents this spring and will likely try to negotiate an extension with T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"It takes two to figure that out," Rooney said. "If we can agree with what he wants and vice versa … we'll have to see."

If Roethlisberger retires, the Steelers would take a $22.5 million hit from "dead money." The quarterback will turn 39-years-old in March.

Rooney said he is confident in Mason Rudolph and the Steelers' current quarterback situation behind Roethlisberger and stated he does believe Rudolph will be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

However, when it comes to the team's offseason plans - which have already included signing Dwayne Haskins to a Future/Reserve contract - Rooney believes the team will add more depth at the position.

"When you look at our room, we're going to have to add somebody in the offseason," Rooney said, "and we'll look at all the opportunities to do it."

