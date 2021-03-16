Steelers LB Bud Dupree to Sign With Titans

GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Steelers LB Bud Dupree Signs to Sign With Titans

Bud Dupree has officially ended his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the linebacker signs with the Tennessee Titans.
PITTSBURGH -- Bud Dupree has officially ended his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing with the Tennessee Titans, according to reports. 

Dupree will sign a multi-year worth $16.5 million per year. 

Dupree finished the 2020 season with 31 tackles, eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits in just 11 games before his season ended with an ACL injury. Dupree's rehab is reportedly going well and did not worry teams in free agency. 

The Steelers will now turn to second-year linebacker Alex Highsmith to handle edge-rushing duties opposite of T.J. Watt. Highsmith finished his rookie season with two sacks and started the final five games in Dupree's place. 

Pittsburgh also lost offensive lineman Matt Feiler to the Los Angeles Chargers. 

The Titans can officially sign Dupree on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

