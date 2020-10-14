Steelers' Chase Claypool Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH -- For the second time this season, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been named an AFC Player of the Week.

After a four-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Chase Claypool has been awarded the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5. His seven reception 110-yard performance helped the Steelers carry a late-game lead to victory over their cross-state rivals.

Claypool was the first Steelers player since Roy Jefferson in 1968 to score four touchdowns in a game. The rookie caught three through the air and added one on the ground as Pittsburgh defeated Philadelphia 38-29 in Week 5.

T.J. Watt was awarded AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. Defensive end Cameron Heyward was honored with the NFL's Community Player of the Week in Week 1 for setting up Little Free Libraries throughout the Pittsburgh community.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after the team's Week 5 win that Claypool is "talented."

"He has got some God-given abilities that not many people in this world have," the quarterback raved. "He's big, fast and strong, and he's very, very smart. So we're able to do those things like move him around and do some things with him. That last touchdown is a perfect example. Changed the play, and he makes it happen. I just have to give him a little bit of a cue, and it's awesome."

Claypool was also named Snickers' Hungriest Player for Week 5. He joins Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster as the only Steelers rookies to win the award.

