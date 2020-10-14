SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers' Chase Claypool Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- For the second time this season, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been named an AFC Player of the Week.

After a four-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Chase Claypool has been awarded the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5. His seven reception 110-yard performance helped the Steelers carry a late-game lead to victory over their cross-state rivals.

Claypool was the first Steelers player since Roy Jefferson in 1968 to score four touchdowns in a game. The rookie caught three through the air and added one on the ground as Pittsburgh defeated Philadelphia 38-29 in Week 5.

T.J. Watt was awarded AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. Defensive end Cameron Heyward was honored with the NFL's Community Player of the Week in Week 1 for setting up Little Free Libraries throughout the Pittsburgh community.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after the team's Week 5 win that Claypool is "talented."

"He has got some God-given abilities that not many people in this world have," the quarterback raved. "He's big, fast and strong, and he's very, very smart. So we're able to do those things like move him around and do some things with him. That last touchdown is a perfect example. Changed the play, and he makes it happen. I just have to give him a little bit of a cue, and it's awesome."

Claypool was also named Snickers' Hungriest Player for Week 5. He joins Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster as the only Steelers rookies to win the award.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers to Let Practice Guide Injury Decisions on Number of Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers will evaluate five players throughout the week as they attempt to return from injuries.

Noah Strackbein

Jets Release Former Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

The New York Jets have reportedly released former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

Noah Strackbein

Tomlin Takeaways: Did Anyone Expect Browns-Steelers to Be This Important?

Sunday at Heinz Field will hand one AFC North team the advantage in the division. The Pittsburgh Steelers won't take the Cleveland Browns lightly.

Noah Strackbein

Film Room: Roethlisberger off to Best Start of Career, and It Should Continue

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is off to the best start of his NFL career. There are reasons why he's playing this efficient.

Donnie Druin

Steelers' Hot Start in the Passing Game Came With a Shift in Mentality

Whether it's Ben Roethlisberger, the family-oriented receiving core, or the joy that comes with winning, the Pittsburgh Steelers are different.

Noah Strackbein

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Big Ben, Chase Claypool and the Steelers' Secondary

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-0 behind the breakout performance of Chase Claypool. It wasn't all good, though.

Cody625

Week 5 Winners and Losers: Claypool Outweighs A Lot of Bad in Steelers Win

It didn't come easy, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-0.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Dealing With Three Significant Injuries Following Week 5 Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost three starters during their Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' David DeCastro Out for Remainder of Game vs. Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without guard David DeCastro for the remainder of their game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Keys to Victory Over the Eagles

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping their undefeated season alive comes down to overcoming these obstacles.

Noah Strackbein