Steelers' Devin Bush Scheduled for ACL Surgery, Hilton and Watt Dealing With Injuries

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost inside linebacker Devin Bush for the season when he left Week 6 with an ACL injury. The second-year player went down in the second quarter of the Steelers matchup with the Cleveland Browns and will be sidelined for the remainder of the year. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Bush will undergo surgery on Wednesday, Oct. 20, for his ACL. Tomlin did not have a timeline for Bush's return, but the surgery will reportedly end his season. 

"Our heart goes out to Devin," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "It's an unfortunate circumstance, but as we all always say, 'injuries are as much a part of the game as blocking and tackling' and 'one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity.'" 

Tomlin said Robert Spillane will replace Bush in the starting lineup. Spillane is an undrafted free agent from Western Michigan who played eight games on the Steelers' active roster last season after being activated from the practice squad. 

Cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) were both injured during Week 6. Hilton left during the fourth quarter and did not return. Watt reaggravated the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined in Week 5. 

Both will be slowed during practice at the beginning of the week and allow participation to determine their availability for the Steelers game against the Tennessee Titans. 

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) and guard David DeCastro (abdominal) were inactive versus the Browns. Tomlin said both players are scheduled to practice tomorrow and could return for Sunday, barring no setbacks. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

