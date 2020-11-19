SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers Did Not Receive Exemption From Wearing Face Coverings During Games

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The office of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be required to wear face coverings during home games. 

The Tribune-Review reported that Lyndsay Kensinger, press secretary to Gov. Wolf, confirmed, "the administration did not grant an exemption" to the Steelers not to wear face coverings. 

Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten clarified that the team is covered under Section 3 of the Secretary of Health's Universal Face Covering Order, which exempts athletes who have respiratory issues that affect breathing. 

"Everyone involved in sport activities must wear a face covering, such as a mask, unless they fall under an exception listed in Section 3 of the Secretary of Health's Universal Face Covering Order," Kensinger wrote in an email to the Tribune-Review. "Coaches, athletes, and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet."

The Steelers play their next home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving. Under the mandate, both teams will be required to wear face coverings if they are not exempt for Section 3 reasons. 

"Coaches, athletes, and spectators must wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition as well as when on the sidelines, in the dugout etc. unless they meet an exception in the Face Covering Order," Kensinger wrote. "Section 3 of the Order provides an exception that allows an individual to remove their mask if wearing a face covering would either cause a medical condition, or exacerbate an existing one, including respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or a disability."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

