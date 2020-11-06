SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers, Mike Tomlin Fined for Mask Violations vs. Ravens

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 by the NFL, while the team was fined $250,000 for not wearing masks following the team's 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens, team spokesperson Burt Lauten confirmed.

The Steelers' come from behind win left everyone on the sideline cheering as they celebrated on the field. Unfortunately, their head coach was caught with his mask down, joining his team on the field. 

The fine comes the morning after the NFL fined the Las Vegas Raiders $1 million and head coach Jon Gruden $150,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols. The Raiders were also stripped of a sixth-round draft pick in 2021. 

Tomlin said on Tuesday that he has no issues regarding the league's protocols involving COVID-19. 

"I am extremely pleased with the efforts of the National Football League in response to the pandemic and the steps that we are taking continually," he said. "They are continually growing and changing and developing as needed. I have no issue with what we are doing in that area."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

