Pittsburgh Steelers Can Begin Hosting Fans

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Welcome back Steelers Nation! 

The Pittsburgh Steelers can officially return fans to Heinz Field for the remainder of their home games. Governor Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday that outdoor venues can now hold up to a maximum of 7,500 people if their capacity exceeds 10,000.

The Steelers have played their first two home games without fans. They also played the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium without spectators. 

During their home games, the Steelers played Renegade against the Denver Broncos but decided to opt-out of the fan-favorite song against the Houston Texans. 

The Steelers can hold 68,400 people in the stands. Under Gov. Wolf's guidelines, they'll reach the 7,500 limit for an outdoor event. 

The Steelers sent an email to season ticket holders last Friday saying to be prepared for Gov. Wolf's announcement. The club didn't respond when asked when they intend to begin hosting fans.

This story will be continue to be updated.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers.

