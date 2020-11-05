James Harrison Breaks Election Tension With Tom Brady Instagram Post

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison usually makes the news for his - still - insane workouts and nearly terrifying weight-lifting ability.

This time, it was for something a little more comical. Harrison took to Instagram to post "My Thoughts on the Situation," dedicated to praising one of the most successful but disliked people in the United States... Tom Brady.

Harrison had everyone going for the first five and a half sentences, but he came through with some laughs. For anyone following the U.S. election over the last two days, this might've been the social media content you needed.

