James Harrison Breaks Election Tension With Tom Brady Instagram Post

Noah Strackbein

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison usually makes the news for his - still - insane workouts and nearly terrifying weight-lifting ability. 

This time, it was for something a little more comical. Harrison took to Instagram to post "My Thoughts on the Situation," dedicated to praising one of the most successful but disliked people in the United States... Tom Brady. 

Harrison had everyone going for the first five and a half sentences, but he came through with some laughs. For anyone following the U.S. election over the last two days, this might've been the social media content you needed. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Da Godfather 1988
Da Godfather 1988

Harrison is a traitor to the Steel City and there is NOTHING funny about him. He's a punk.

