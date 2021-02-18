Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Lays Out Biggest Wants in Free Agency Decision

Right now, JuJu Smith-Schuster is still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers - and if possible, hopes to keep it that way.

PITTSBURGH -- "Right now, I'm still a Steeler until free agency."

Outside of Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest name this offseason is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The 24-year-old Pro Bowler is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 17, and could find himself headed to a different city for the next chapter of his football career.

On Wednesday, the Steelers wideout appeared on the first episode of Yinzhers Podcast, joining his mother Sammy Toa Schuster to discuss his future in the NFL.

"In all consideration, I would love to stay with the Steelers," Smith-Schuster said when asked about his free agency decision. "I would love to stay with them. But right now, we're up in the air waiting. It's like playing chess, waiting to see where the pieces go, and from there, I'll decide."

A highly toughed free agent in the open market, Smith-Shuster knows he'll receive a number of offers once March 17 comes. While the Steelers would love to keep their top receiver on the roster, both they and he knows there are other things to consider when making the decision.

"I do want to play for a team that plays for a Super Bowl every year, that competes. Obviously, the Steelers are that. I do want to play with a great quarterback, not knowing what Ben [Roethlisberger]'s going to do. And I do want to be paid a reasonable price for what I'm worth.

"In all consideration, I would love to stay with the Steelers."

The Steelers are currently dealing with salary cap issues. They're currently $15 million over the estimated cap, but the NFL's decision to move the floor from $175 million to $180 million will help their troubles.

Smith-Schuster laughed at the thought of breaking the news that he wants to play for a "winning team" and admitted if it could all work out, Pittsburgh would be a top choice.

"It's always good to have your legacy in one place," Smith-Schuster said. "And obviously, playing for the Steelers, that would be awesome."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.