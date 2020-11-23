Steelers Limiting Fans to Family and Friends

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin limiting their stadium capacity at Heinz Field starting December 6.

Under Governor Wolf's Office and State Health Director Dr. Levine's new orders and advisories, the Steelers are only permitted 5% occupancy. This includes players, coaches and stadium staff.

The Steelers will still host 5,500 fans this Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens. Starting December 6 against the Washington Football Team, they will restrict attendance to family and friends of players and the organization.

"Fans who have selected seats for December 6 game will receive communication directly from our Ticket Office regarding credits and refunds," Steelers spokeperson Burt Lauten said in a statement.

Before the postseason, the Steelers will only miss two games with fans, against Washington and the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. As of right now, though, they hold the top spot in the AFC, which would leave them with home-field advantage.

"Our priority remains the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, gameday workers, and our fans," Lauten said. "We will adhere to the original protocols for games with fans at Heinz Field and expect approximately 5,500 fans in attendance for Thursday's game versus the Ravens."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.