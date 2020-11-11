SI.com
AllSteelers
Updated Odds Steelers Go 16-0

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- It's time to start talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers' chances of going 16-0 this season. 

As the last undefeated team in the NFL, the Steelers move into the second half of the year with some opportunity to go unbeaten. A task only managed by the 1972 Miami Dolphins and 2007 New England Patriots, although they didn't win the Super Bowl, Pittsburgh is next to compete for the perfect record. 

Right now, sitting at 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, the Steelers hold 19/1 odds to finish the year unbeaten, according to SportsBettingDime.com. 

Out of all 32 teams, they hold the second-highest odds to win the Super Bowl (7/1) behind only the Kansas City Chief (5/1). They are also the second-highest bet to make the playoffs with 1/120 odds. 

The Steelers over/under for wins has moved to 13.5 this season. They tie the Chiefs as the highest wins and sit above the New Orleans Saints who's over/under is 12 wins. 

They also hold odds for two awards. 

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (24/1) is fourth amongst MVP bets. He ties Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leads the group with 4/3 odds. 

Edge rusher T.J. Watt is the league's second-best bet for Defensive Player of the Year. Watt was a finalist for the award in 2019, which was given to Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. 

Watt holds 5/1 odds behind Rams defensive end, and Pitt alumni, Aaron Donald (5/2). 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

