Steelers Open as Double-Digit Favorites Over Jaguars

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Jacksonville in Week 11 to take on the Jaguars in search of their 10th win. The NFL's last unbeaten team heads into their preparation for the Jags as strong favorites.

The Steelers open the week at 10-point favorites over the Jaguars on the road, according to BetOnline.ag. As of now, they're the biggest favorite of Week 11.

Pittsburgh beat their AFC North opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 10, 36-10. It was their 9th win of the season as they continue to push their historic run.

The Jaguars lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-20 in Week 10. Jacksonville didn't play with starting quarterback Gardner Minshew due to COVID-19, and nearly took out the NFC's top team.

The Steelers remain the NFL's best team against the spread at 8-1. Their 26-point win over the Bengals was their second-largest margin of victory this season, falling behind their 31-point win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

