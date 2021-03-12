GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Report: Steelers Planning to Sign B.J. Finney

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to bring back offensive lineman B.J. Finney.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly adding more offensive line depth as they continue to replace retired Maurkice Pouncey. 

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are planning to sign center B.J. Finney back to their roster after spending the 2020 season with the Seahawks and Bengals. 

Finney signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Seahawks last spring but was traded in October to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Carlos Dunlap. Finney signed with the Steelers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and spent the next four seasons in Pittsburgh. He started 13 games from 2016-2019.

The Steelers' only center on the current roster is J.C. Hassenauer. Pittsburgh signed Hassenauer, who started four games last season, to a one-year contract. 

Finney is reportedly already in South Side at the Steelers' facility. He'll need to pass a physical before signing with the team. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

