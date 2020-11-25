Steelers Players Not Pleased With Rescheduling of Thanksgiving Night Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't budge when COVID-19 struck their locker room this season, but they've been tossed around by the virus plenty.

Their first incident came in Week 4 when they took an unexpected - late - bye week because of the Tennessee Titans outbreak. After practicing twice in the week, they received the news that their weekend was now considered an off week.

Now, their primetime Thanksgiving night game against the Baltimore Ravens has been postponed to Sunday afternoon due to seven players and several staff members testing positive since Sunday.

The Steelers players, as you can probably guess, didn't take it well.

Of course, Zach Banner sent some positivity towards the situation - sarcastically.

And Cam Heyward, a captain of this Steelers team, kept it professional.

The NFL has yet to announce a time for the rescheduled game.

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in the consultation with medical experts," the league said in a press release.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.