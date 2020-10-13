Steelers to Let Practice Guide Injury Decisions on Number of Players

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expects most of the team's injured players to be available throughout the week.

All-Pro guard David DeCastro (abdominal), center Maurkice Pouncey (foot) and Diontae Johnson (back) all left Sunday's game with injuries. None were able to return and will continue to be evaluated throughout the week.

Tomlin does expect them to be able to participate to some degree during practice. Pouncey could start slow and work his way into more reps. During a typical week, he does not practice on Wednesday and likely won't this week as well.

"It's probably going to limit his practice availability at the beginning of the week, but I don't know that it will jeopardize his playing availability," Tomlin said on Tuesday.

Johnson is also expected to start slow and begin working his way into practice. Johnson took a "direct blow to the back" during a punt return in Week 5 and was unable to return. It was his second-consecutive game that ended with an injury.

Fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and safety Marcus Allen (foot) were in the Steelers' facility at the beginning of the week. Both have worked on running and rehabilitation with trainers and could return to practice during the week.

"We'll let the quality of that practice be our guide in terms of whether we include them in the development of a plan," Tomlin said.

Neither played in Week 5.

