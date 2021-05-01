Steelers Add a Punter, Selecting Pressley Harvin III in Seventh Round of 2021 NFL Draft

With the selection of Pressley Harvin , the Steelers' draft class is now complete.

With their last of two seventh round selections, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Pressley Harvin out of Georgia Tech.

Harvin won the Ray Guy Award, annually presented to the nation's best college football punter. Harvin produced an ACC-record 48-yard net average on 45 punts, with 18 of those landing inside the 20-yard line.

Harvin isn't exactly your average punter, as he stands at 5-11, weighing 260 lbs and is able to sling the rock when called upon.

Scouting report via NFL Draft Bible:

"Pressley Harvin won the Ray Guy Award after a great season at Georgia Tech. He may have the strongest leg in the draft. However, Harvin struggles at times with his directional punting. Directional punting is extremely important to NFL Special Teams coaches. In the former scouting era where punters were mostly evaluated on hangtime and distance, Harvin likely would have been the first punter drafted. In the current NFL, which is full of dangerous returners, Special Teams coaches value punters who can consistently place the ball on either hash rather than punters with big legs. A possible red flag emerged at Harvin’s Pro Day when he measured in at 5’11 263 pounds. At 263 pounds, teams may be concerned about his preparation, stamina, and overall fitness level to punt for a full 17 game season. Despite these concerns, Harvin is still likely to be the second punter taken because of his college production."

How he fits: Harvin will likely come in and at minimum compete with Jordan Berry for the starting punting job. Berry, after his return back to Pittsburgh in 2020, punted fairly well down the stretch. However, it appears the Steelers aren't content with just the talents of Berry heading into camp.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.