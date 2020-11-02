Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Tests Positive for COVID-19 Day After Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens received a positive COVID-19 test Monday morning for cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Less than 24 hours after their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens got news that their starting cornerback had tested positive. The team released a statement saying Humphrey is in quarantine and that they are taking intensive protocols.

"In coordinator with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing, and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol," the statement read.

Humphrey played all 53 defensive snaps for the Ravens in Week 8. He lined up on both the inside and outside against the Steelers, likely making contact with numerous receivers in coverage.

The NFL hasn't seen any traces of COVID-19 transfer from playing. Through eight weeks, the league has received several different scares from positive tests coming back the morning after games, the most well known being the hug between Patriots' Stephon Gilmore and Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

The Steelers released a statement saying they have been informed of the positive test and are following the NFL's protocols.

"We will follow the NFL's Intensive Protocols and take precautionary measures at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff remain our highest priority," team spokesperson Burt Lauten said.

The Steelers are set to begin practicing on Wednesday in preparation for Week 9. They haven't had a positive COVID-19 test since training camp. The team confirmed all their tests came back negative from Sunday.

