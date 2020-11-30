SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Report: NFL Postpones Ravens-Steelers Game for Third Time

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to host the Baltimore Ravens, but the date continues to change.

For the third time this week, the NFL has postponed the Ravens-Steelers matchup. This time, the league is adding another day before the game, moving it from Tuesday night to Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Gerry Dulac.

The shift allows the Ravens to assure there are no lingering COVID-19 cases within the organization. It also allows them to participate in a practice - their only one since last Saturday - before flying to Pittsburgh.

The Ravens still have 19 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Monday, they added four players and removed four, they also had another reported positive test.

The Steelers also made COVID-19 moves on Monday. They activated defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and guard Kevin Dotson off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, signed kicker Matt Wright to the practice squad and promoted rookie Antoine Brooks to active/inactive roster as a possible COVID-19 replacement.

The Steelers were orginnally set to host the Ravens on Thanksgiving. That was initially moved to Sunday afternoon before being pushed to Tuesday and eventually Wednesday.

This will also adjust the Steelers' game against the Washington Football Team in Week 13. The game, currently scheduled for Sunday, will likely be moved to Monday. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens-Steelers Game Will Come Down to Afternoon COVID-19 Results

The NFL will decide on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game Monday afternoon.

Noah Strackbein

'Hot Kitchen' AFC North Game a Cakewalk for Steelers - If It's Played

This is not your typical Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens' COVID-19 List Surpasses 20 as Steelers Return to Practice

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with positive COVID-19 tests.

Noah Strackbein

by

STEELCITY87

It's Difficult, but Postponing Steelers-Ravens Is Correct Long-Term Decision

Life isn't easy, and it's not always fair, for the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers or any team dealing with COVID-19.

Donnie Druin

by

DanM1973

Steelers' James Conner Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly had two positive COVID-19 tests and multiple close contacts.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Place Stephon Tuitt and Two Others on Reserve/COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not play until Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers-Ravens Game Pushed to Tuesday

The NFL has decided to reschedule the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game, again.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens will square up with the Pittsburgh Steelers without their starting quarterback.

Noah Strackbein

Randy Fichtner Remains Steelers' Biggest Offensive Roadblock to Super Bowl

The only man who can stop the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is the one calling the plays.

Donnie Druin

by

steve207

NFL Postpones Steelers vs. Ravens Thanksgiving Night Game

The NFL has rescheduled the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Thursday night game.

Noah Strackbein

by

Indypapajoe