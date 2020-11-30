Report: NFL Postpones Ravens-Steelers Game for Third Time

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to host the Baltimore Ravens, but the date continues to change.

For the third time this week, the NFL has postponed the Ravens-Steelers matchup. This time, the league is adding another day before the game, moving it from Tuesday night to Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Gerry Dulac.

The shift allows the Ravens to assure there are no lingering COVID-19 cases within the organization. It also allows them to participate in a practice - their only one since last Saturday - before flying to Pittsburgh.

The Ravens still have 19 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Monday, they added four players and removed four, they also had another reported positive test.

The Steelers also made COVID-19 moves on Monday. They activated defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and guard Kevin Dotson off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, signed kicker Matt Wright to the practice squad and promoted rookie Antoine Brooks to active/inactive roster as a possible COVID-19 replacement.

The Steelers were orginnally set to host the Ravens on Thanksgiving. That was initially moved to Sunday afternoon before being pushed to Tuesday and eventually Wednesday.

This will also adjust the Steelers' game against the Washington Football Team in Week 13. The game, currently scheduled for Sunday, will likely be moved to Monday.

