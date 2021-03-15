GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Report: Steelers Re-Sign CB Cam Sutton

The Pittsburgh Steelers make their first move during the NFL's legal tampering period.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers make their first move of free agency, signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Sutton's deal is reportedly worth $9 million. The 26-year-old hit the open market for the first time in his NFL career after spending four years in Pittsburgh as a 2017 third-round pick out of Tennessee.

Sutton racked up 73 tackles and three interceptions during his first NFL contract. A versatile player, Sutton has contributed to the Steelers' defense at cornerback, slot and safety. He was also considered one of the team's special teams aces. 

The Steelers are reportedly interested in re-signing cornerback Mike Hilton as well. Hilton and Sutton worked heavily as the team's slot corners over the last four years. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

