Week Has Gone 'According to Plan' for Steelers' Roethlisberger and Williams

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with illness and COVID-19 related issues all week. 

On Monday, tight end Vance McDonald received a positive COVID-19 test. The team immediately began contact tracing and discovered that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were all "high risk" contact. 

All five were placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said he expects Roethlisberger to be available and start on Sunday. The Steelers are set to play AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. 

"We'll prepare and continue to prepare as Ben's playing," Fichtner said Thursday. "As of this point right now, he hasn't missed a rep because he hasn't practiced on Wednesdays anyways. I know from a mental standpoint that he'll be ready to go."

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the optimism of Roethlisberger's return, saying the week has gone "according to plan" for the quarterback in terms of the NFL's intensive protocol.

"If he comes off the protocol, we're going to have an extended walkthrough tomorrow," Tomlin said, "just to give him the in-helmet perspective to some of the situational things to put the finishing touches on our work."

Tomlin also said Roethlisberger's knees, which were reported earlier in the week to have sustained injuries in Week 9, "weren't an issue at all anyways."

"He was able to go back into the game and finish the game like I mentioned to you guys at the top of the week," Tomlin said.

The head coach also said he expects inside linebacker Vince Williams to start for the Steelers on Sunday. 

"I anticipate Vince [Williams] being available," Tomlin said. "I'm extremely comfortable with his body of work and level of preparedness, that he can work much the same as Ben [Roethlisberger]."

Steelers newly required inside linebacker Avery Williamson completed his first week of practice for the team and does expect some role in Week 10. 

"I definitely feel like I've got enough work this week," Williamson said. "Nothing's going to be perfect. Just got to prepare for the worst. I definitely feel like I've done a good job so far. Practice is definitely different from the game, but glad I'm soaking the information in."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

