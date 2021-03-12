GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Steelers Sign B.J. Finney

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring back offensive lineman B.J. Finney.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers make the reports official, signing offensive lineman B.J. Finney to a one-year deal. 

Finney, who spent 2015-2019 with the Steelers, will return on a one-year contract at 29-years-old. The guard/center left in free agency last season, signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. 

Finney was traded from Seattle to the Cincinnati Bengals in October before being released following the season. He's started 13 games for the Steelers from 2016-2019. 

The Steelers now have two centers on the roster as Finney joins J.C. Hassenauer. Pittsburgh signed Hassenauer, who started four games last season, to a one-year contract last week. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

