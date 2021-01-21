Steelers Sign QB Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Haskins, who met with coaches in Pittsburgh on Thursday, will join a quarterback room that features Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs.

The team announced they have signed Haskins, defensive lineman Stephen Denmark and tight ends Dax Raymond and Charles Jones to Future/Reserve contracts.

Haskins is 3-10 as a starter in the NFL, completing 60% of his passes for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns, but has thrown 14 interceptions. He was released by Washington after a video was leaked of him at a club without a mask on during the regular season.

The Steelers are still waiting on a retirement decision from Roethlisberger. The 38-year-old has one year left on his contract.

Head coach Mike Tomlin applauded Rudolph's development in 2020 but didn't confirm Rudolph is starter-ready if needed in 2021.

"I thought he displayed that he took a step in growth and development in his performance, even though it was a small sample size," Tomlin said. "I would imagine that he is going to continue with that growth and development. We will see where that leads us in terms of what he is able to provide us. I'm excited that he was able to display that and I think it is reasonable for me to expect or him to expect that general trajectory to continue."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.