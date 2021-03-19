GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Steelers Re-Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed fan-favorite JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back their biggest free agent, signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports. 

Smith-Schuster will sign a one-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers. The 24-year-old was believed to be a top option for many teams but watched the wide receiver market dip below expectations before deciding to return to Pittsburgh. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens made a "hard push" for Smith-Schuster before he signed with the Steelers. Reports surfaced on Thursday saying the wide receiver was also in talks with the New York Jets about a possible deal. 

Smith-Schuster returns to Pittsburgh after four years, a Pro Bowl appearance, 3,726 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. He'll reunite with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who has advocated for Smith-Schuster's return all offseason. 

“I think he embodies what it is to be a Pittsburgh Steeler," Roethlisberger said after the Steelers' playoff loss to the Browns.

Smith-Schuster will join Diontae Johnson, James Washington and Chase Claypool for another run in Pittsburgh in 2021.

