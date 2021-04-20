GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Steelers Sign HC Mike Tomlin to Three-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep their head coach through the 2024 season.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep head coach Mike Tomlin around for the next four seasons. The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh until after the 2024 season. 

Tomlin was hired in 2007 and will enter his 15th season with the Steelers. In 14 years as head coach, Tomlin has never posted a losing record, has won a Super Bowl, coached in two and has seven AFC North titles. 

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2024 season," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship."

Tomlin carries a 145-78-1 (.650) record into the 2021 season. He's currently the third-longest tenured coach in the NFL and tied late coach Marty Schottenheimer as the only two coaches in NFL history to start their coaching careers with 14 winning seasons.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

