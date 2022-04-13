Skip to main content

Former Steelers CB Steven Nelson Signs With Texans

The former Pittsburgh Steelers defender is headed to the Houston Texans.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is finalizing a deal with the Houston Texans, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. 

Nelson started 16 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season after being released by the Steelers before training camp. The two years prior, he started 30 games for Pittsburgh, recording three interceptions an 17 pass deflections. 

Nelson, 29, will join his fourth NFL team, but has always proven to be a starter. Expectations will remain that he's a quality piece for a Texans' defense that ranked 23rd in passing defense last season, surrendering 8.0 yards per attempt. 

