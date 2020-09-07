SI.com
AllSteelers
Plenty of 'OR' in Steelers First Official Depth Chart

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers released their first depth chart of the 2020 NFL season, handing Zach Banner "OR" Chuks Okorafor the first start at right tackle. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at the end of training camp Friday that he would likely use the "OR" option when releasing the team's first official depth chart. Banner and Okorafor have competed all summer and likely won't know a starter until later in the week. 

Tomlin used three "OR's" in his first depth chart. Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald have yet to decide a winner of their position battle and Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert will continue to battle for the backup inside linebacker job. 

Steelers Depth Chart:

Steelers Official Depth Chart 9-7-2020
Steelers Official Offensive Depth Chart 9-7-2020
Steelers
Steelers Official Depth Chart 9-7-2020
Steelers Official Defensive Depth Chart 9-7-2020Steelers
Steelers Official Depth Chart
Steelers Official Special Teams Depth Chart 9-7-2020Steelers

Anthony McFarland and Ray-Ray McCloud will work in the return game for the Steelers. McCloud earned a 53-man roster spot after joining the team with roughly two weeks left of training camp. 

Pittsburgh returned to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for Week 1. They'll head to MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 14 to play the New York Giants. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

