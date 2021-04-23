Ravens Trade Brown to Chiefs, Open Door for Villanueva Signing

The Baltimore Ravens are now in position to add former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva after sending Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens will send left tackle Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in ex-change for a first-round pick in next Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft and multiple picks from the 2021 and 2022 drafts. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

The Ravens were expected to trade Brown after he told the he'd like to play left tackle or be sent elsewhere. Brown was moved from the right to left side in 2020 after Ronnie Stanley went down with a broken leg.

Stanley is not expected to be ready by the 2021 season after multiple surgeries on his leg. Now, the Ravens are expected to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers' left tackle Alejandro Villanueva to fill that role. Villanueva will likely sign with Baltimore after reportedly scheduling a visit with them this week.

The Steelers had some expectation to re-sign Villanueva this offseason after the left tackle hit the market and had no reported calls. The Ravens were the first time Villanueva was linked to a new team since free agency started.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.