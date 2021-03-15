Former Ravens DE Yannick Ngakoue Agrees to Deal With Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens lose their second pass rusher of the day as Yannick Ngakoue heads to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Baltimore Ravens lose their second pass-rusher to free agency as Yannick Ngakoue has agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the move first.

Ngakoue joined the Ravens midway through the 2020 season in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. In nine games with Baltimore, he accumulated 11 tackles and three sacks.

His deal is two-years, $26 million.

The 2016 third-round pick will join his fourth NFL team. Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ngakoue spent just six games with the Vikings after signing a one-year, $12 million.

The Ravens also parted ways with edge rusher Matthew Judon, who signed a four-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Teams can officially sign players to contracts on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

