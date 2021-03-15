Former Ravens DE Yannick Ngakoue Agrees to Deal With Raiders
The Baltimore Ravens lose their second pass-rusher to free agency as Yannick Ngakoue has agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the move first.
Ngakoue joined the Ravens midway through the 2020 season in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. In nine games with Baltimore, he accumulated 11 tackles and three sacks.
His deal is two-years, $26 million.
The 2016 third-round pick will join his fourth NFL team. Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ngakoue spent just six games with the Vikings after signing a one-year, $12 million.
The Ravens also parted ways with edge rusher Matthew Judon, who signed a four-year deal with the New England Patriots.
Teams can officially sign players to contracts on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.