Odds Leave Steelers With 10-6 Record in 2020; Make Postseason Because of Expanded Playoffs
Noah Strackbein
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers find improvement in the 2020 season as the odds suggest they'll finish with a better record than they have the last two years.
According to BetOnline.ag, the odds say Pittsburgh finishes the 2020 season with a 10-6 record.
- Pittsburgh (+2.5) @ Buffalo Bills
- Pittsburgh (+7) @ Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh (-4) @ Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh (+1) @ Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh (+3) @ Dallas Cowboys
- Pittsburgh (-6) @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Pittsburgh (-2.5) @ New York Giants
- Pittsburgh (+2) @ Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5)
- Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5)
- Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)
- Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5)
- Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5)
- Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5)
- Washington Redskins @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-10)
10-6 would leave the Steelers in third in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens (16-0) and the Cleveland Browns (10-5-1). The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to finish worse in 2020 than they did in 2019 with a 1-15 record; the second-worst behind the 0-16 Jacksonville Jaguars.
10 wins would put the Steelers with the sixth-best record in the AFC, tied with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, barely making the postseason with the expanded 14 team field. Tied with the third-best record in the wildcard, Pittsburgh would be the last team to earn a playoff spot since the NFL owners approved the expansion from 12 teams to 14.
The AFC playoff picture would look as followed:
- AFC East: Miami Dolphins 12-3-1
- AFC North: Baltimore Ravens 16-0
- AFC South: Titans/Colts 10-6
- AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs 14-2
- Wildcard 1: Buffalo Bills 11-4-1
- Wildcard 2: Cleveland Browns 10-5-1
- Wildcard 3: Titans/Colts/Steelers 10-6
It would take a tie-breaker between the second-place team in the South but the Steelers would have a chance at earning their place for the first time in three years.