Odds Leave Steelers With 10-6 Record in 2020; Make Postseason Because of Expanded Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers find improvement in the 2020 season as the odds suggest they'll finish with a better record than they have the last two years.

According to BetOnline.ag, the odds say Pittsburgh finishes the 2020 season with a 10-6 record.

Pittsburgh (+2.5) @ Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh (+7) @ Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh (-4) @ Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh (+1) @ Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh (+3) @ Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh (-6) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh (-2.5) @ New York Giants

Pittsburgh (+2) @ Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5)

Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5)

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5)

Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5)

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5)

Washington Redskins @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-10)

10-6 would leave the Steelers in third in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens (16-0) and the Cleveland Browns (10-5-1). The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to finish worse in 2020 than they did in 2019 with a 1-15 record; the second-worst behind the 0-16 Jacksonville Jaguars.

10 wins would put the Steelers with the sixth-best record in the AFC, tied with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, barely making the postseason with the expanded 14 team field. Tied with the third-best record in the wildcard, Pittsburgh would be the last team to earn a playoff spot since the NFL owners approved the expansion from 12 teams to 14.

The AFC playoff picture would look as followed:

AFC East: Miami Dolphins 12-3-1

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens 16-0

AFC South: Titans/Colts 10-6

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs 14-2

Wildcard 1: Buffalo Bills 11-4-1

Wildcard 2: Cleveland Browns 10-5-1

Wildcard 3: Titans/Colts/Steelers 10-6

It would take a tie-breaker between the second-place team in the South but the Steelers would have a chance at earning their place for the first time in three years.