Odds Leave Steelers With 10-6 Record in 2020; Make Postseason Because of Expanded Playoffs

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers find improvement in the 2020 season as the odds suggest they'll finish with a better record than they have the last two years.

According to BetOnline.ag, the odds say Pittsburgh finishes the 2020 season with a 10-6 record. 

  • Pittsburgh (+2.5) @ Buffalo Bills
  • Pittsburgh (+7) @ Baltimore Ravens
  • Pittsburgh (-4) @ Cincinnati Bengals
  • Pittsburgh (+1) @ Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh (+3) @ Dallas Cowboys
  • Pittsburgh (-6) @ Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Pittsburgh (-2.5) @ New York Giants
  • Pittsburgh (+2) @ Tennessee Titans
  • Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5)
  • Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5)
  • Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)
  • Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5)
  • Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5)
  • Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)
  • Philadelphia Eagles @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5)
  • Washington Redskins @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) 

10-6 would leave the Steelers in third in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens (16-0) and the Cleveland Browns (10-5-1). The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to finish worse in 2020 than they did in 2019 with a 1-15 record; the second-worst behind the 0-16 Jacksonville Jaguars.

10 wins would put the Steelers with the sixth-best record in the AFC, tied with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, barely making the postseason with the expanded 14 team field. Tied with the third-best record in the wildcard, Pittsburgh would be the last team to earn a playoff spot since the NFL owners approved the expansion from 12 teams to 14.

The AFC playoff picture would look as followed:

  • AFC East: Miami Dolphins 12-3-1
  • AFC North: Baltimore Ravens 16-0
  • AFC South: Titans/Colts 10-6
  • AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs 14-2
  • Wildcard 1: Buffalo Bills 11-4-1
  • Wildcard 2: Cleveland Browns 10-5-1
  • Wildcard 3: Titans/Colts/Steelers 10-6

It would take a tie-breaker between the second-place team in the South but the Steelers would have a chance at earning their place for the first time in three years.

