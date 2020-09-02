SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Steelers Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Faces Two-Game Suspension for DUI Charge

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Bill Hillgrove, the Steelers play-by-play announcer since 1994, will serve a two-game suspension for a DIU charge in June. 

Hillgrove, 80, is set to voice his 27th season this fall. Team spokesperson Burt Lauten confirmed with AllSteelers that Hillgrove will serve the two-game suspension. 

Hillgrove had a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11 and faces a formal arraignment Oct. 28. According to the police report, he was charged after he crashed into the Ferri's IGA Supermarket on Old William Penn Highway. 

"That car just got away from me. I’m telling you that car got away from me," Hillgrove reportedly told police.

He consented to a breathalyzer test and registered 0.16%—twice the legal limit in Pennsylvania. 

The Steelers have no announced who will replace Hillgrove during the Sept. 14 and Sept. 20 games against the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. 

Hillgrove missed the final two games of the season in 2019 due to back surgery. Rob King of AT&T Sports Net filled in during his absence. 

It was the first time Hillgrove missed a game since taking over as the team's play-by-play announcer. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Allen's Had Steelers Blood Since Birth: 'I Always Wanted to Be Like Troy'

Marcus Allen grew up learning from Pittsburgh Steelers legends. Today, he feels confident finding his place in the defense he watched as a kid.

Noah Strackbein

How Joe Mixon's Extension Shapes James Conner's Deal, Steelers Future at Running Back

While the ink is still fresh on Joe Mixon's extension, we run the numbers and see how a potential new deal for James Conner is impacted and if it fits in the Steelers' budget.

Donnie Druin

Sleepers Sliding In, and Out of the Steelers 53-Man Roster

Next Saturday, the Steelers will have their roster trimmed from 80 to 53, with sleepers finding their way in and out of the Week 1 team.

Noah Strackbein

Tomlin Praises John Thompson as 'Blueprint Idol' for 'Virginia Boy'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin used radio call-ins to pick the brain of the Hall of Fame Georgetown coach.

Noah Strackbein

DeCastro Continues to Sit, Edmunds and Johnson Return to Practice

David DeCastro continues to miss time with a lower body injury. Meanwhile, several players began their return to the field on Monday.

Noah Strackbein

Return From Injury Kevin Dotson's 'Proving Time'

Kevin Dotson was thrown into the first team in the Steelers' 'mock game,' in his first practice back since his lower body injury.

Noah Strackbein

Bud Dupree: 'Bittersweet' Being in Driver's Seat of Next Contract

Bud Dupree doesn't know if his next contract will be with the Pittsburgh Steelers, or what his 2020 paycheck will be, but he's feeling blessed sitting in the driver's seat of his future.

Noah Strackbein

Marcus Allen Impressing ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky

In a short time period, Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky has loved what he's seen out of Marcus Allen.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Former Penn State WR DeAndre Thompkins

The Steelers signed a wide receiver and released a cornerback on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers Are Matching Message and Effort Toward Change

Steelers veterans Cam Heyward and Vince Williams spent nearly 20 minutes discussing the team's role in change in the community.

Noah Strackbein