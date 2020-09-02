PITTSBURGH -- Bill Hillgrove, the Steelers play-by-play announcer since 1994, will serve a two-game suspension for a DIU charge in June.

Hillgrove, 80, is set to voice his 27th season this fall. Team spokesperson Burt Lauten confirmed with AllSteelers that Hillgrove will serve the two-game suspension.

Hillgrove had a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11 and faces a formal arraignment Oct. 28. According to the police report, he was charged after he crashed into the Ferri's IGA Supermarket on Old William Penn Highway.

"That car just got away from me. I’m telling you that car got away from me," Hillgrove reportedly told police.

He consented to a breathalyzer test and registered 0.16%—twice the legal limit in Pennsylvania.

The Steelers have no announced who will replace Hillgrove during the Sept. 14 and Sept. 20 games against the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Hillgrove missed the final two games of the season in 2019 due to back surgery. Rob King of AT & T Sports Net filled in during his absence.

It was the first time Hillgrove missed a game since taking over as the team's play-by-play announcer.

