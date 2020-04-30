Maryland Coach Debunks Anthony McFarland Character Concerns: "He's a Great Teammate"

Following the 124th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, an anonymous scout was quoted, discussing Anthony McFarland's “horrible football character.” Describing him as "child like," the report left many looking for confirmation about the Steelers new running back.

According to Maryland running back coach Elijah Brooks, McFarland was quiet the opposite of a horrible player. In fact, he described him as, “a fierce competitor and also respectful.

He was a great teammate, and other players gravitated to Anthony," Brooks continued in an interview with Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline.

Brooks removed the thoughts of McFarland being a question mark off the field. Pauline wrote how the coach spoke of his former player in nothing but "glowing terms."

"Anthony always showed up at practice. He loved competing, and we never had issues getting him going during the week," Brooks said.

Brooks told Pauline that prior to the draft he spoke to nearly two dozen teams in the same regard to McFarland's demeanor.