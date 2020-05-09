AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

"If Anything I Look up to Him": Anthony Mcfarland Is Shrugging off Le'Veon Bell Comparisons

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Some would say the number 26 is, umm, "labeled" in the city of Pittsburgh. Last worn by current New York Jet and famous Steelers diss track rapper, Le'Veon Bell, it's certainly a jersey that brings plenty of attention to any player who wears it.

That player is now Anthony McFarland. Although the Steelers fourth-round pick didn't pick the number looking for Bell comparisons, but he's definitely getting them.

On Fox Football Now with Curt Menefee, former NFL running back Reggie Bush made what might be his boldest take of the 2020 draft - saying McFarland can surpass Bell.

"The other guy I'm really excited about is Anthony McFarland, a running back from Maryland," Bush said. "Kid can flat-out fly. Explosive. He is a game-breaking type of player, and I think he has the ability to be just as good as Le'Veon Bell, if not better."

Greeted with a strong "what" from Menefee, Bush doubled-down on his remarks.

"Yes. I like him that much," Bush said. "If you watch him in college, you watch and you see he has the ability to play out of the backfield, he can catch the ball in space, he's explosive and the Pittsburgh Steelers love to run the football — but it's the way they love to run the football. They use those tackles and those tight ends, and they pull. And what that does for running backs is, if they just get a crease, you get a running back like Anthony McFarland, he just gets a crease (and) he's gone."

McFarland heard Bush's words, but wants the world to know he isn't looking at comparisons.

"I've definitely heard," McFarland said. "I've seen what Reggie Bush said, It definitely means a lot coming from him but at the end of the day I haven't played a down in the NFL so none of that means too much to me. I have to go out there and I have to get it done."

Taking number 26 wasn't meant to mimic Bell. Well actually, it kind of was. But for McFarland, he'd love to reach the standards of the former Steelers running back.

"To me, wearing 2-6, I've always been a big fan of Le'Veon Bell," McFarland said. "He's always been the best running back in the league to me, ever since I've been watching him in college and high school, he's always been a top back in the league and one of my favorites."

It wasn't his first choice, but his college and now pro teammate Antoine Brooks wanted to keep number 25. So, McFarland choose Bell's old threads. With no disrespect included in the decision.

"I wanted to get 25 but I know (Antoine) wanted that number so I just really wanted to get 26," he said. "I didn't want people to think it was anything like 'oh I want to be better than Le'Veon'. That's not the type of person I am. If anything I look up to him, I idolize him, I watch his game, I study his film as somebody who's been a great back in the league for a long time."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Early Steelers 2020 Game-by-Game Predictions

With the official release of the 2020 schedule, we take an early stab at pinning wins and losses for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Donnie Druin

10 Takeaways From the Steelers' 2020 Schedule

These 10 things have us thinking as we look through the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 schedule.

Noah Strackbein

Art Rooney II Feels Good About Monday Night Opener, Avoiding West Coast

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II has no complaints about his team's 2020 schedule.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release 2020 Schedule

We take one step closer to football season, as the Pittsburgh Steelers release their 2020 NFL schedule.

Donnie Druin

Steelers to Refund Ticket Sales If Games Aren't Played or Played Without Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers will refund fans if the NFL needs to adjust their stadium capacity this season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Favored as NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Odds say Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is going to return to the NFL by storm this season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Nation Among Top 10 Fanbases in America

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some of the best fans in the world and they're being recognized.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens Earl Thomas Held at Gunpoint by Wife in Alleged Cheating Scandal

Baltimore Ravens safety Early Thomas was involved in an altercation with his wife where he was reportedly held at gunpoint.

Noah Strackbein

by

Fairviewcafe

Steelers Announce Jersey Numbers For Offseason Additions

Keep up with every new member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' jersey selection for the 2020 season.

Noah Strackbein

Devin Bush Looking For On/Off Field Growth; Sees Upgrade in AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is prepared for another strong season in the NFL, but knows his obstacles are getting stronger in year two.

Noah Strackbein