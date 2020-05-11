Steelers Taking an Evolving Approach at Nose Tackle This Season

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe the biggest remaining concern of the Steelers roster is what the team plans to do at nose tackle.

Since losing Javon Hargrave to free agency, where he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team has yet to sign or draft a player who seems to fit that gap.

Their defensive line transactions do include trading for Chris Wormley and drafting Carlos Davis. Wormley, however, has played much more end than nose, and Davis' seventh-round draft status leaves it hard to believe he's a year-one starter.

There is a plan, though. Head coach Mike Tomlin made it known that the team does have players who can fill the nose role on defense, but it may not be as conventional as years past.

"There is no question that we have some candidates," Tomlin told media on Saturday. "Obviously, that is a position that was manned by Javon [Hargrave] for a number of years. Last year, he was backed up by Dan McCullers. He is back on our roster this year. We have added some young men in this process. We have some veteran guys that are nose capable, like Tyson Alualu."

The Steelers wrapped-up their rookie mini camp over the weekend and can return to offseason activities on May 18 through June 26. For now, they're sticking with the McCullers-young players-Alualu package, but understand that can change.

"We are comfortable with the men we have to work with," Tomlin said. "We will sort those guys out and allow those guys to establish themselves within the position. We are not opposed to have to add to that position if we come across some capable men or a capable man between now and then. We are comfortable with where we are."

While it's not the most traditional way to fill the position, Tomlin pointed out how the league isn't playing it in a traditional manner anymore. Hargrave played a career-high 63% of defensive snaps in 2019, but filled in throughout the defensive line once Stephon Tuitt was sidelined with a torn pec.

"The big thing is, like Javon displayed, it is best when you have a nose that is versatile in today’s game," said Tomlin. "It is just not a lot of opportunity for those guys to have impact if they are nose only. That is what added value to Javon’s portfolio and his performance and career with us. He was also a capable subpackage rusher."

The Steelers currently have Wormley, Alualu, Isaiah Buggs, Carlos Davis and a mix of offseason signings on their roster.

With the players they have available to them, Tomlin feels the Steelers have the best candidates for the job. So, when it comes to the nose tackle position, expect the group they have to be who they stick with.

"You have to be versatile. We have some candidates," Tomlin said. "Within those candidates are guys that are capable of doing other things because that is the nature of the position in today’s game."