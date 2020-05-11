AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Taking an Evolving Approach at Nose Tackle This Season

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe the biggest remaining concern of the Steelers roster is what the team plans to do at nose tackle. 

Since losing Javon Hargrave to free agency, where he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team has yet to sign or draft a player who seems to fit that gap. 

Their defensive line transactions do include trading for Chris Wormley and drafting Carlos Davis. Wormley, however, has played much more end than nose, and Davis' seventh-round draft status leaves it hard to believe he's a year-one starter. 

There is a plan, though. Head coach Mike Tomlin made it known that the team does have players who can fill the nose role on defense, but it may not be as conventional as years past. 

"There is no question that we have some candidates," Tomlin told media on Saturday. "Obviously, that is a position that was manned by Javon [Hargrave] for a number of years. Last year, he was backed up by Dan McCullers. He is back on our roster this year. We have added some young men in this process. We have some veteran guys that are nose capable, like Tyson Alualu."

The Steelers wrapped-up their rookie mini camp over the weekend and can return to offseason activities on May 18 through June 26. For now, they're sticking with the McCullers-young players-Alualu package, but understand that can change.

"We are comfortable with the men we have to work with," Tomlin said. "We will sort those guys out and allow those guys to establish themselves within the position. We are not opposed to have to add to that position if we come across some capable men or a capable man between now and then. We are comfortable with where we are."

While it's not the most traditional way to fill the position, Tomlin pointed out how the league isn't playing it in a traditional manner anymore. Hargrave played a career-high 63% of defensive snaps in 2019, but filled in throughout the defensive line once Stephon Tuitt was sidelined with a torn pec. 

"The big thing is, like Javon displayed, it is best when you have a nose that is versatile in today’s game," said Tomlin. "It is just not a lot of opportunity for those guys to have impact if they are nose only. That is what added value to Javon’s portfolio and his performance and career with us. He was also a capable subpackage rusher."

The Steelers currently have Wormley, Alualu, Isaiah Buggs, Carlos Davis and a mix of offseason signings on their roster.

With the players they have available to them, Tomlin feels the Steelers have the best candidates for the job. So, when it comes to the nose tackle position, expect the group they have to be who they stick with.

"You have to be versatile. We have some candidates," Tomlin said. "Within those candidates are guys that are capable of doing other things because that is the nature of the position in today’s game." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anthony McFarland Still Remembers the First Time He Met Devin Bush

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland looks back at the first time he met Devin Bush and learned just how dominant his now teammate can be.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin Taking Rookie Evaluations Slow in Virtual Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished phase one of their virtual offseason program, but only time will tell how players are handling the change.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: All Facilities Should Reopen Together

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a firm believer in keeping competitive fairness as team facilities begin to reopen.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Steering Focus at Safety for Antoine Brooks

Antoine Brooks might be able to fill two roles for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but for now, coaches have him learning one role.

Noah Strackbein

"If Anything I Look up to Him": Anthony Mcfarland Is Shrugging off Le'Veon Bell Comparisons

Anthony McFarland isn't paying attention to the comparisons of a former Pittsburgh Steelers running back.

Noah Strackbein

Early Steelers 2020 Game-by-Game Predictions

With the official release of the 2020 schedule, we take an early stab at pinning wins and losses for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Donnie Druin

10 Takeaways From the Steelers' 2020 Schedule

These 10 things have us thinking as we look through the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 schedule.

Noah Strackbein

Art Rooney II Feels Good About Monday Night Opener, Avoiding West Coast

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II has no complaints about his team's 2020 schedule.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release 2020 Schedule

We take one step closer to football season, as the Pittsburgh Steelers release their 2020 NFL schedule.

Donnie Druin

Steelers to Refund Ticket Sales If Games Aren't Played or Played Without Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers will refund fans if the NFL needs to adjust their stadium capacity this season.

Noah Strackbein