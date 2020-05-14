AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers President Art Rooney II Denies Mike Tomlin 'Envelope' Story: Very Certain Nothing Happened

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Over the last several days, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been under fire for a story James Harrison told on Willie Colon's "Going Deep" podcast. The interview, which lasted an hour and a half, included Harrison telling Colon about the time he was fined $75,000 by the NFL.

Harrison recalls the play were fined for a hit on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi that resulted in a concussion and the $75,000 fine. As he ran off the field, Harrison said Tomlin handed him an envelope, but wouldn't say what was in it.

"And I ain’t gonna lie to you, when that happened, right? the G-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that," Harrison said. "I ain’t gonna say what, but he handed me an envelope after that."

Steelers president Art Rooney II has since released a statement saying he knows this event did not happen. 

“I am very certain nothing like this ever happened," Rooney II said. "I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this.”

New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton, appeared on 105.7 The Fan and shared his thoughts on the situation.

“If people are waiting for the league to investigate that, they shouldn’t hold their breath," Payton said. "I think what took place with us back in [2012] in so many ways was a sham, and yet there wasn’t a lot we could do with it. The players were vindicated, but from a... coaching standpoint, there is no union. There is no representation.”

Payton was suspended for an entire year for his involvement in "Bountygate". 

“I would be shocked. That’ll be something that’s tucked away under the rug at Park Avenue," Payton said. "They’ll look into it briefly. Listen, don’t get me started on that. I lost $6 million in salary, and honestly it was something that I’ll never truly get over because I know how it was handled and how it was run and the reasons behind it. That’s just the truth."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Tomlin: We Expect Stephon Tuitt to Be Ready to Go

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin believes Stephon Tuitt should have no issues returning for Week 1.

Noah Strackbein

Six Steelers Make PFF's Top 101 Players of the Decade

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned six slots on PFF's All-Decade Top 101 Players list.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release Preseason Schedule Dates and Times

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 preseason schedule has been released.

Noah Strackbein

James Harrison Tells the Tale of 'Assassin' Colbert, Mike Tomlin's G-est Moment

In a very real interview with his former teammates, James Harrison discusses some of the craziest moments of his Pittsburgh Steelers career.

Noah Strackbein

Kevin Colbert on Roethlisberger: 'When You Know What the Truth is, You Just Kind of Let it Go.'

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has his own thoughts on Ben Roethlisberger's offseason preparation.

Noah Strackbein

Evaluating What T.J. Watt's Future Payday Looks Like

Using recent trends and applying numerical data, we gauge what potential money Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt will see in the coming years.

Donnie Druin

Rookies Showing Nothing but Respect for Steelers New Coaches

The Pittsburgh Steelers newest players seem to be adjusting well to the coaching staff's offseason additions.

Noah Strackbein

With Help From a Steelers Fan, Myles Garrett Visits a Family That Lost Everything

How a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan helped Myles Garrett connect with a family that lost everything in a house fire.

Donnie Druin

You Can Actually Bet on Antonio Brown Being Monday Night Football's New Commentator

If you're feeling lucky - and I mean really lucky - placing a bet on Monday Night Football's newest color commentator could land you some serious winnings.

Noah Strackbein

"He Can Play Anywhere on the Field": What Two Teammates See in Each Other as Terrapins Become Steelers

Two college teammates have watched each other play for two years, and have the best on-field scouting report the Pittsburgh Steelers could ask for.

Noah Strackbein