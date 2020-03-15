Steelers President Art Rooney II Releases Statement on New CBA

PITTSBURGH -- After the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement was passed with a 1,019 to 959 vote by the players, the league will fall under plenty of change until 2030. Amongst the reactions around the league, Steelers president Art Rooney II is "excited" about the future under the new CBA.

"We are excited to have come to terms with the NFLPA on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that I believe is fair for the players, teams, and our fans. Many people worked very hard at finalizing this agreement it is a win-win arrangement that will allow the NFL to continue to grow and provide significant increased benefits to both current and retired players," Rooney released in a statement.

"It is great that we can now move forward and allow the focus to remain on our team's preparations for free agency, the draft, and then the 2020 season without any disruptions associated with the absence of a new labor agreement."

The new CBA will make changes to the league such as adding a 17th regular season game, a seventh playoff team for each conference, a larger revenue share and more. Teams also have a larger salary cap of $198.2 million.

Before Rooney's comments, NFL commissioner also released a statement about his approval of the new CBA and the future of the league.

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increased jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," Goodell stated. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."

As of now, the NFL plans to start the new year on Wednesday March 18 at 4 p.m. ET.

