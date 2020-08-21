Steelers Prepared to Let Banner, Okorafor Compete Till Game Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers made the decision this offseason that a shortened camp setting meant on-field evaluation needed to be made before players returned to facilities.

Without seeing their younger veterans' progress or the skill set of their offseason additions, head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett decided to open up training camp with a competition at right tackle.

This meant moving Matt Feiler back inside to left guard and allowing Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor to compete for Feiler's tackle spot.

So far, the move has shown success. David DeCastro said last week that Feiler looks fine at the left guard spot, and has shown up to camp a bit more "anchor-ish."

"A lot of it had to do with the timing of it," Sarrett said on Friday. "We were in a pandemic in the spring. We lost our whole spring. When it comes to that time, the evaluation period gets cut in half. I lost whatever many practices I was able to see guys. Maybe even [Feiler] at right or [Kevin] Dotson at left guard and so forth. It was just one of those deals. The time got cut, and I had seen [Feiler] go in there and play guard in a game last year. I've seen Chuks [Okorafor] play tackle. I've seen Banner play tackle. So we went in with this idea, 'We're going to have to evaluate fast.' So we're going to start there and make our evaluation from there.

"Both of those guys outside have done a great job. [Feiler's] done a great job. That's one thing I'll credit [Feiler], he played at a high level at tackle last year, and he didn't bat an eye when we asked him to move inside. He's ready to go and we appreciate that."

As for Banner and Okorafor, Sarrett already sees progression.

"I was harping on all the guys, just not those two, about being in great shape," Sarrett said. "I'll commend both those guys. Both those guys came in in the best shape of their lives, and I've seen them since I've been here. I commend them both. They know what they're practicing for every day.

"They're just not going out to practice. They're going out competing for a job. Every rep, every drill, every walkthrough. That's meaningful to those guys, and they've done a great job with it."

Sarrett said he's in no rush to decide on a starting right tackle. The Steelers open up their NFL season against the New York Giants on Sept. 14. Sarrett is willing to let the competition go right down to game week before declaring a starter.

"The evaluation has to be fast, but I'm not in a hurry about it," Sarrett said. "It can be a deal where I let them compete all the way up to, even in the week of practice. I'm not going to make that decision right now or kind of be forced into it. They're out there competing every day. They're swopping positions. They're playing big tight end. They're playing regular tackle spot. They're doing all the stuff we've done in the past here. It's something I know I still got time with a little bit ... There's no reason to rush that situation for those two. Just let them compete at a high level that they're doing in practice and kind of sit back and let it work itself out."

Feiler said he doesn't have a preference playing inside or outside. Right now, he's strictly working at left guard and feels comfortable with Banner and Okorafor filling his spot at tackle.

"They're both doing a great job," Feiler said. "Knowing there's going to be an open competition for that spot, they're both showing up and working hard. They're hungry for it, and that's what you want."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.