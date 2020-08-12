Steelers Already Noticing Benny Snell Jr.'s Offseason Transformation

PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell Jr. took on a larger role than expected as a rookie. As the Steelers' offense dealt with the injury bug, the fourth-round draft pick moved into a starting role, replacing James Conner and Jaylen Samuels.

108 attempts, 4026 yards and two touchdowns later, the second-year running back finished his first NFL season with high expectations for year two.

As he entered Heinz Field for training camp, Snell looked different. Photos show a slimmer body that seems more prepared to handle an immense workload this fall.

Talking about his backup on a Zoom call, Conner mentioned the transformation Snell made during the offseason. A clear difference for not only those on the outside but those at camp.

"He's a very talented runner. He's real focused this year, you can tell he's put in a lot of work in the offseason," Conner told media. "He looks slim, fast, eager to learn. He looks ready so I'm excited for him. He looks fast, he's in shape so there should be big things coming from him."

Running back coach Eddie Faulkner told media on Wednesday that he's expecting big things from Snell in 2020. The process of his development is going to take more significant strides this fall, and Faulkner has taken the time to work him through preparation for those steps.

"Whenever a new guy shows up there's a process of getting them to understand about how you go about your business as a professional," Faulkner said on a Zoom call. "That was no different for Benny as a rookie last year and the same process that's going on with Anthony McFarland this year. Yes, we got them on the best ways to take care of their body, what to eat, the proper precautionary measures they need to take to keep themselves as healthy as possible.

"These are constant conversations we have, but then it falls on the players to implement those things. What's been really good to see, and yes that is true, Benny looks better, he's done a lot of running, you can see the work he's put in, but the exciting part about it is he did it while being away from us so you know he had a focus on getting right and getting in the best shape that he can.

"I'm excited about Benny. That's a guy that's passionate, that loves the game. So he'll pick things up. I feel he'll hit the ground running this year."

Snell's performance in 2020 will allow him to take on different parts of the running back role. In his sophomore season, he'll be looked at to provide better pass protection and work as a receiver out of the backfield.

If it works out, Faulkner thinks this is the season Snell reaches a new level.

"Benny Snell Football," Faulkner said with a smile. "He thrives, I think he gets better, going back through college, he gets better as the game goes on and becomes a 'finisher' of those games. I would expect that to continue to grow for him.

"My expectations for him in year two would be for him to be more solid in understanding pass protections, him to be more solid in understanding route concepts. We did not need to ask him to do that as much last year because we had other guys that play role. We still do. But as far as his development, that's the next step. He's a willing and very capable pass protector, but I want him to understand it like I do. When he makes that next step I think he's headed down the direction of being complete because he's got really good hands, he can protect, and obviously, we've seen him as a runner. I think that will continue to improve with the shape he's in, and in turn, he'll just get better with time."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.