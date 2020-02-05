AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Finish in Bottom Half of Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

Noah Strackbein

In a season that was as crazy as they come, the Steelers found themselves on the verge of a playoff birth with an undrafted rookie at quarterback and a defense that found more than light in 2019. 

It wasn't the outcome Pittsburgh wanted but with the amount of challenges this team had to overcome, 8-8 was a much better finish than most expected at the start of the year. Finishing with the 18th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and one game out of the AFC wildcard spot, the Steelers have plenty of positives to look back on when they evaluate their season. 

As the entire NFL reflects on the year, Sports Illustrated has put together their final Power Rankings of the 2019 season. Voted on by a handful of writers, si.com has released their post-Super Bowl rankings. 

The Kansas City Chiefs finished at the top of the list - clearly - followed by the 49ers, Ravens and Titans. 

Scrolling down the list, the Steelers find themselves sitting 16th out of 32 teams. Finishing with 116 poll points and two votes to move up to 15th, Pittsburgh's biggest flaw left them sitting in the bottom half of the league as the sports world reflects on the NFL season. 

"The Steelers deserve a lot of credit for how they fought this year, but all 32 teams should know how important it is to have a backup QB you can trust," the rankings stated. 

Can't disagree with that one. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peter King's Hall of Fame Vote Wasn't Right, But it Wasn't Wrong

Peter King's vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class is taking some warranted but maybe excessive heat.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Remain in Top Half For Super Bowl LV Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl LV odds remain in the top half of the NFL.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Could Start Throwing "Smaller Objects" Later This Month

Ben Roethlisberger could begin working his way back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Examining Alan Faneca's Snub From 2020 Hall of Fame Class, Chances for 2021

We take a look at why Steelers guard Alan Faneca was left off the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ballot, while also assessing his chances in 2021.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Mock 1.0: Offensive Needs Filled Early

See who the Pittsburgh Steelers look for as they enter the 2020 NFL Draft season.

Noah Strackbein

Troy Polamalu Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety, Troy Polamalu, has punched his ticket to Canton.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster Continue to Exchange Posts

Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster shared more thoughts on his former teammate Antonio Brown.

Noah Strackbein

by

Marvinredd7

Troy Polamalu Offers Support to Antonio Brown: "I Feel Bad for Him"

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety, Troy Polamalu, is hoping Antonio Brown can overcome another challenge in his life.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Ranking the Steelers' Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to decide how their free agents are prioritized this offseason.

Noah Strackbein

2020 Super Bowl Prop Bets: An Oddsmaker's Perspective

With endless ways to bet on the big game, seemingly everybody will put pennies down. Get a look at Super Bowl LIV with an oddsmaker's perspective.

Donnie Druin