Steelers Finish in Bottom Half of Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

In a season that was as crazy as they come, the Steelers found themselves on the verge of a playoff birth with an undrafted rookie at quarterback and a defense that found more than light in 2019.

It wasn't the outcome Pittsburgh wanted but with the amount of challenges this team had to overcome, 8-8 was a much better finish than most expected at the start of the year. Finishing with the 18th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and one game out of the AFC wildcard spot, the Steelers have plenty of positives to look back on when they evaluate their season.

As the entire NFL reflects on the year, Sports Illustrated has put together their final Power Rankings of the 2019 season. Voted on by a handful of writers, si.com has released their post-Super Bowl rankings.

The Kansas City Chiefs finished at the top of the list - clearly - followed by the 49ers, Ravens and Titans.

Scrolling down the list, the Steelers find themselves sitting 16th out of 32 teams. Finishing with 116 poll points and two votes to move up to 15th, Pittsburgh's biggest flaw left them sitting in the bottom half of the league as the sports world reflects on the NFL season.

"The Steelers deserve a lot of credit for how they fought this year, but all 32 teams should know how important it is to have a backup QB you can trust," the rankings stated.

Can't disagree with that one.

