SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bud Dupree: 'Bittersweet' Being in Driver's Seat of Next Contract

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Bud Dupree is on what may be his final contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Working under the franchise tag, the edge rusher has a question surrounding his future and the amount of money he'll make in 2020. 

Dupree spoke to media on Monday and joked about being close to a 2-year, $200 million contract with the Steelers prior to the July 15 deadline. 

"The franchise tag is what I'm in now. It's just a part of business," Dupree said about any long-term talks between him and the team.

The edge rusher isn't too worried about his future. Whether the Steelers re-sign him or he hits the open market, he's expected to see a significant payday. 

He and his agent made a statement earlier this offseason when they filed paperwork with the NFLPA to be paid as a defensive end rather than an outside linebacker. According to Dupree, the grievance is still processing but could land him an additional $2 million in his tag. 

It could also be the difference in his next contract. Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett signed a 5-year, $125 million deal in July. Thirteen days later, Joey Bosa inked his name to a 5-year, $135 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"In the type of defense that we play, the type of scheme is taking over the league, I feel like d-ends and linebackers are all in the same category," Dupree said about what position he considers himself. "It's a new style that defensive ends play in the NFL. Different type of body style with the same type of position."

Dupree will also have to worry about the salary cap change in 2021. If the NFL plays without fans, teams will lose a considerable amount of profit, and therefore contracts could see a dip in value. 

"It's a big thing to think about," Dupree said. "At the end of the day, I think everything will handle its self. Everybody's looking for the best."

The Steelers' edge rusher is in control of his future. His 11.5 sack season has him on the free agent radar, and he fully understands his next contract is in his hands. 

"It's bittersweet," Dupree said. "It's a blessing to get to this point in my career. To still be here. Working through the adversity. Just be in the position that I am today. 

"I'm in the driver's seat of my career right now. I'll go out and play the best I can play and everything will be in it's place at the end of the year. I'll be able to control my own decision. For now, I got to go out and keep working hard. Keep trying to get better and better each day." 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Allen Impressing ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky

In a short time period, Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky has loved what he's seen out of Marcus Allen.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Former Penn State WR DeAndre Thompkins

The Steelers signed a wide receiver and released a cornerback on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers Are Matching Message and Effort Toward Change

Steelers veterans Cam Heyward and Vince Williams spent nearly 20 minutes discussing the team's role in change in the community.

Noah Strackbein

The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Steelers' Practice Under the Lights

The Steelers spent Friday night conducting a 'mock game' at Heinz Field, and left impressions in their play.

Noah Strackbein

(Video) Mike Tomlin Addresses Steelers' Support Towards Change: 'We Stand With You'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed his team's support of social justice prior to Friday's scrimmage.

Noah Strackbein

Stefen Wisniewski Carries Father's Legacy Through His Jersey

"Without him, I wouldn't be here."

Noah Strackbein

Stefen Wisniewski's Lost Shot at Starting Job: 'In the NFL, Be Ready for Anything'

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Stefen Wisniewski believes things could've been different if it was a typical NFL season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Re-Sign WR Saeed Blacknall, Release Lockhart

The Steelers have re-signed former Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall. They've also released another undrafted rookie.

Noah Strackbein

Marcus Allen Carving New Role in Steelers Defense

The Steelers' 2018 fifth-round pick has spent two seasons trying to find his place within this defense but maybe he just needed a position change.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Taking Impactful Approach to Support Social Justice Movement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are participating in voter registration and building relationships with local law enforcement in efforts to push change.

Noah Strackbein