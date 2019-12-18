SteelerMaven
Steelers Bud Dupree Doesn't Understand Pro Bowl Snu

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- While five members of the Steelers locker room celebrated their Pro Bowl selections on Wednesday, one star was left waiting for another shot at his first career selection. Bud Dupree was a name left off the initial roster on Tuesday night, surprising himself and his teammates that he didn't make the cut. T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro all made the initial AFC roster. 

Dupree, who's wracked up a career-high season with 58 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 4 fumble recoveries, was hoping this season was his first selection to the Pro Bowl. His standout year has resinated through the locker room and has become a vital part of the Steelers' turnaround. 

"I thought Bud had a heck of a season," teammate Cameron Heyward said. "He was deserving of it, he had one of the more complete player, it wasn't just pass, it wasn't just run, he effected the game. Bud and T.J. [Watt], those two were the best outside rushers this year."

His best season to date wasn't enough for the outside linebacker to earn his place with the NFL's best, though. The man across from him, T.J. Watt will represent the Steelers in Orlando, but for the time being, he's ready to wait until he gets his first chance to compete the week before the Super Bowl.

"Hopefully, it's a goal," Dupree replied on if he'll get a place next year. "I'm not trying to go backwards anymore I'm trying to continue to get better all the time, next year be in a better position."

No one's sure why Dupree didn't make it in. Pittsburgh's biggest 'snub' from the Pro Bowl, it's hard to argue why the linebacker wasn't selected. 

According to Dupree, his stats were better than some that actually made the roster. Von Miller, Jadeveon Clowney, Dee Ford and Watt were the AFC representatives at outside linebacker, of which only Watt carries more tackles or sacks than Dupree this season. 

"I just wish they looked at the stats," Dupree said. "My stats were better, I sure thought it was me, I thought I'd be a top pick in this one. I guess they aren't going by the stats."

For Heyward, he has one explanation - Dupree has been overlooked, outshadowed and undervalued this season. Other players and coaches haven't recognized his performance this season because they haven't met him on the field yet.

"All I can contest is some of the coaches and players didn't get to play against Bud this year and Bud made sure everyone saw what he was doing," Heyward said. "He's been pretty special, hopefully we can get him to double digits [sacks], and I want to see what alternate he is because he should be an alternate."

A missed opportunity is only more motivation for Dupree. He said he's hoping after a year of exposure from his breakout he'll be recognized in future seasons as a player who gets a chance to play in the Pro Bowl, with only better years to come in his game.

"Yeah definitely. just continue to go out and get better and better each year," Dupree said. "Next year I'll be way better than I was this year."

